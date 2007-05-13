You want to find out what goes on at a publishing company?
Here's your chance.
Ben at Bleak House books is doing a podcast a day about publishing.
Here's the link.
First thing I wanna know....
When's the new John Galligan book coming out?? I'm desperate here.
Another good place to find out about publishing
Sorry to see you're going off the air, Miss Snark. If people interested in the remainder book business miss Ben's podcast, they might check Larry May's www.bargainbooknews.com. The biggest remainder shows in the country are CIROBE (Chicago), The Spring Book Show (Atlanta), the Summer Book Show (formerly Nashville, now Atlanta) and BEA (NYC this year). Most of the big players in the business have New York showrooms in addition to marketing at the shows.
