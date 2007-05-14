5.14.2007

Holy Burning Bakery, Batgirl!

Miss Snark is glad to see that others too like to light their hair on fire.
Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Miss Snark, I wrote you a song:

Beautiful snarker, snark unto me,
Snarklights and poodles are waiting for thee;
Snarks of the rude world, snarked in the day,
Lulled by the ginpail have all snarked away!

Beautiful snarker, queen of my song,
Snark while George Clooney gets freaky with thee;
Gone are the squirrels of life’s busy throng,
Beautiful snarker, oh snark unto me…
Beautiful snarker, oh snark unto me!

5/15/2007

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 