5.14.2007
Holy Burning Bakery, Batgirl!
Miss Snark is glad to see that others too like to light their hair on fire.
Posted by Miss Snark at 5/14/2007 11:30:00 PM
Labels: Miss Snark sets her hair on fire
Where Miss Snark vented her wrath on the hapless world of writers and crushed them to sand beneath her T.Rexual heels of stiletto snark. The blog is dark--no further updates after 5/20/2007.
1 comment:
Miss Snark, I wrote you a song:
Beautiful snarker, snark unto me,
Snarklights and poodles are waiting for thee;
Snarks of the rude world, snarked in the day,
Lulled by the ginpail have all snarked away!
Beautiful snarker, queen of my song,
Snark while George Clooney gets freaky with thee;
Gone are the squirrels of life’s busy throng,
Beautiful snarker, oh snark unto me…
Beautiful snarker, oh snark unto me!
