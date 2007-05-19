Miss Snark is Retiring

Two years; two million hits (2.5 actually as of 5/20/07);
yes, Miss Snark has run out of new things to say.
It's been an amazing run.
This blog wouldn't have been any fun at all without you, my devoted readers.
I know I'll miss hearing from you.
I hope you'll miss hearing from me.
Yes, the blog will stay up cause I'm pretty proud of what we did here. And by "we" I don't mean just me and Killer Yapp, I mean you too. You sent me questions, trusted me to snark your work, made "crapometer" an industry term and most of all, you gave me perspective on what it's like to be on the other side of the slush pile.
There will be a few more days of clean up as I close out my email and spruce up the blog roll.
You can reach me through Killer Yapp.
Thank you for everything.
5.19.2007
Is this code for Mr. Clooney said yes?
Wow. We'll miss you! You've given so much.
Let's hope Your Snarkiness is like a phoenix and rises again.
I for one will be sad and bereft.
Much aloha from one very grateful snarkling.
I'll miss you.
It's been a great two years. Your influence will continue to be felt on writers for a long time.
Best wishes.
Oh man, I can't believe it! Is it too embarrassing to cry?
This is the first blog I ever read and the only one I read regularly. You will be sooooo missed!
Oh, say it ain't so.
I love coming to you in the middle of the night when I get writer's block.
I had no idea the shock I was in for when I came to see you tonight. Since I've already been by to see you several times today, and all seemed well in the world of Snark, I just can't get over this post.
But in your honor, whenever I feel the need to come see you in the middle of the night instead of plowing on, I'll look at the sign I have above my desk and think of you....Write well, query widely.
What's going on with you all? Dia (Nadia Cornier) is "leaving" or "changing" or "quitting" her blog (not sure exactly), Jennifer says she has nothing more to say. Now you? Who's next? Kristen? Rachel? I certainly hope not. I'm bummed...but you know what? I got an agent and I have a website and I am writing all the time. If I knew who you were (I mean really knew not just a google guess), I'd send you a big fat bouquet of flowers and a bottle of gin because the things I learned from you were write well and stay after it, which I did, and now I'm on my way. Thanks, Miss Snark. And cheers!
Dude. I am really, really depressed now.
Farewell. And thank you.
Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
(While fully respecting your need to live your own life, of course.)
It's been amazing. Don't suppose you would reconsider?
You will leave a huge gap in my writing life. Without you, I would have been even more of a nitwit than I am, a nitwit with no chance of ever finding my one true agent.
Thanking you from the bottom of my heart. Missing you already. Heart...is...cracking...
*mckoala drags self up eucalypt to lie on branch and cry*
*sob*
This makes me sad. I always enjoy reading your posts and look forward to them showing up on my RSS reader. I've enjoyed participating in and have received great help from the Crapometer.
Miss S you will be missed. Thank you for all you've done to educate, encourage, inspire, and amuse us all.
But...but...I only just FOUND you, Miss Snark!
And now I have to miss you while I go read your all your previous posts instead of looking forward to new ones.
***sniff***
Unending gin and cookies to you and KY, and the best possible success.
Crap, you'll be missed.
Thank you for the two years. Hard to believe it was that long, from this end.
You will have the undying gratitude of so many. Thank you for all of your time these past two years.
The devotion will live on!
*sniffle* I feel like a relative has passed away.
Can we bribe you with Mr. Clooney?
What if we find Mr. Clooney...how will we tell him that you've retired?
What if he personally asked you not to go?
This is a joke, yeah?
Please? It has to be.
Denial. It helps me, it could help you, too.
Miss Snark, it was an amazing run. Thank you so much for all your effort above and beyond what anyone could expect from a busy agent. You'll be missed more than I can express in a blog comment. Much success to you in the future. :0)
::gives KY a plate of beef ribs::
WHAT?!?!?!?!!?!?!??!?!?!!?
YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS!!!!!!!
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!
You've done a great service to the publishing community, and I really appreciate it.
Your absence here will leave a sucking void in the online community...
I only stumbled upon you in January, and never imagined you might ever be gone. You've inspired, I'm sure, not only me, but your many readers. The insight you have provided over the past two years has given writers across the world the basic knowlege to not appear a nitwit to agents across the country.
You will be missed greatly, Miss Snark... Now who will we read?
~Dawn
You've been a pleasure to read. I think I speak for hundreds of writers when I say we're sorry to see you go.
Miss Snark, I just can't believe this! I really don't know how I'm going to survive. You have been one of my more positive addictions. And my query letter gets good results, largely thanks to you. Maybe you'll change your mind and miss us too??? I'm still going to look for you in the East Village, but I haven't seen any poodles around at all. All I can say is, thank you. The publishing world invented the word "best" for people like you.
Please say it isn't so! Please! I've learned so much from you, but I'm still in danger of being a nitwit.
I'm going to be sad and bereft with Orion! I'm heading down to the Nitwit's Lounge to drink heavily. Anyone want to join me?
*sob*
I feel like one of those joggers who were following Forrest Gump when he decided to quit running and go home. You made the writing life a lot less lonely. Thanks.
I've made some good friends via the comments section of this blog. Thanks.
I changed my query after studying the Snarkives and listening to your advice, then broke through. Thanks.
I keep looking under and behind my laptop, closing the lid and reopening it, giving it a good shake. Then, I rub my eyes, blink, and rub my eyes again.
Thanks Miss Snark. Your blog was in my start up folder...it was great with coffee and a few hours of writing outlined before me.
I will miss the miss, very much.
I am beyond sad that we won't have your wise and well, snarky comments to start off our writing days anymore. But I completely understand that there is a life beyond the blog, just waiting for you. And the gin. And Mr.Clooney. Ditto the cute alpaca.
I only knew this blog for a month. But it was a good blog. I am saddened that you are not blogging anymore, but I understand.
I always wondered who you were, mystery being the beast that drove, but I guess mystery was your name. Woven complete. Miss Snark and Yapp.
Thanks for making my days more than they would have been.
All the best,
A Chess Player
I am beyond sad that we won't have your wise and well, snarky comments to start off our writing days anymore. But I completely understand that there is a life out there beyond this blog, waiting for you. And the gin pail. And Mr. Clooney. Ditto a very cute baby alpaca.
I'm stunned. All I can think of is "Thanks for the Memory".
So, thanks for the memory
And strictly entre-nous, darling how are you?
And how are all the little dreams that never did come true?
Aw'flly glad I met you, cheerio, and toodle-oo
And thank you so much.
I too just recently found you and am so sorry to see you go. I have learned so much in just a couple months. I can't thank you enough for being here and sharing your wisdom. It's priceless and I am already a better writer - and a much better querier - because of it.
God has a special corner for you and your gin mill. And KY of course.
Possibly you could come and post once in awhile just to let us know how you are. I for one would be very interested in knowing how you're getting on.
Best of luck in all your future endeavors.
Thank you for the legacy.
Thank you for the wisdom you leave in the archives.
Thank you for being you.
Please give KY a pat on the head, and...stop by to say hello now and then...or post a Space Ark! update...we'll take whatever you give us!
Thank you, Miss Snark.
You know, I think this is all cyclical. Without The Snark, Nadia, agent007 et al (but mostly The Snark), the nitwits will eventually reach critical mass and new agents blogs will appear as a counter attack. At least I hope so. Of course, the other possibility is that without blogs to read, more of us will be actually writing and submitting, thus keeping said agents too busy to blog. Thus, nature balances itself. Or something.
wait, what?
I feel like I've been dumped, unexpectedly and heart-wrenchingly.
*sniff*
say goodbye to KY for me...
This is a late April Fool's joke, right?
Right??
Thanks so much for the time you've spent educating the masses. Thank you for answering my questions. Thank you for the crapometers. There are just some things I never would have understood in a million years if it weren't for your blog.
Good luck in your future endeavors!
Miss Snark... retiring... noooo!
There's always more to say! And we always love hearing it!
Okay... protests aside... I'll definitely miss you. Every day I've enjoyed your advice, encouragement, and inside info about the lit agent biz. You've made a lasting positive impact on so many of us. For that, THANK YOU!!
I have absolutely nothing pithy to say. Thanks for everything. I'm gonna miss ya fierce, but I wish you tons o' success and happiness.
Man where is April first when you need it.
I am not a writer but I know a lot about writing and how to get a book published...well more than I did when i started reading this blog.
I have absolutely enjoyed your writing/blog and I hope you change your mind. I think it has also been really,really helpful to up and coming authors.
In either case best of luck.
I, too, am among the stunned. This is one of only two blogs I read every day, several times a day.
While I bow to Miss Snark's decision to follow the show business dictum of "leave them wanting more," I think I speak for most here when I say we wanted lots and lots more.
"Missed" is an inadequate word for what Miss Snark will be.
Wait, what, huh? No. No, no, no. Mistake, right? Joke, maybe? Or, some hacker cracked your account and put up this post and ....
Oy. It's real isn't it? Okay, stomach upside down, chest feels punched, brain reeling ...
Ouch. Times many. Inner child sez: Don't leave us!
Inner grownup sez: We all trust this decision comes about because your career is booming and you just can't spare the attention we needy, needy snarklings crave and still give yourself a reasonable life. In which case, good on ya, and we cheer you silently from cyberia, where you have meant so very much and done so very much good.
I believe that as long as I keep writing, not a day will go by when I don't give Killer Yapp a psychic skritch behind the ear, and hoist a psychic dirty martini to your own mighty self.
Live long and prosper.
You have shared some really valuable industry insight for countless people. You have the amazing skill of helping us see that our dreams are reachable, while still keeping us realistic about how hard it can be. I thank you for this.
I understand that it's time for you to move on. Please know that your blog is an immensely valuable resource. That you devoted so many hours to this cause demonstrates to me that you are somebody great. I thank you for this too.
Cheers to you, and to Killer Yapp.
Congratulations on a job well done. You've shown extreme generosity in the use of your time. To say that this was perhaps your greatest feat of teaching through volunteerism is an understatement.
Really. There ought to be some sort of medal for this.
I've learned a lot from you.
You say you've run out of things to say. Perhaps to us, but we know the real reason you're leaving is to live your life with George, with whom you have lots of lost time to cover.
Wow. I'll definitely miss poking over here..oh..ten times a day. I guess the only thing left to do is stop reading blogs and start writing novels....well. And then query widely.
You could always, yanno, in your retirement, put together Miss Snark's Book of Etiquette for Nitwits.
Clueguns and nonfiction fantasy have become household staples in our family (even the 9-year-old uses these terms now). We'll be going through withdrawal.
Thank you, Miss Snark -- you answered the questions that I never dared to ask.
No! No! You can't leave!! What will we do without you? :(
Well, you and Killer Yap have been awesome. I've really enjoyed this blog and it's helped me gain perspective on the world of publishing that I'd never have had otherwise. Thanks tons. I wish y'all weren't going. :( :(
AAAaaaAAAAAaaaAAAGH!!!!
*sob*
You are the most valuable resource for writers I have come across anywhere. I've learned so much about the publishing industry here that it's embarrassing. You're a star.
You're also damned entertaining.
There is no one who'll ever be able to take your place.
I [heart] Miss Snark.
Love,
Whitemouse
Thanks for the memories!
Noooo...
thank you for your time and honesty - you'll be missed. i'll link to you still, though.
my word verification is 'wetoke'. is that blogger's subliminal suggestion on how we manage our grief at your departure??
aw shit.
xo, miss snark. xo.
brita
NO! Say it ain't so!
Waaaaahhhh!
Damn.
...and thanks for everything.
Thanks for all the words of wisdom.
Thanks for everything.
I'll miss you.
Awww! Here I just finished up some late-night keyboard-tapping and thought I'd stop by for a little nightcap of Snark, and now this!
Well, I'll tell ya what, I'm keeping this blog bookmarked, just for those times when I feel the urge for a little refreshing dip into the Snarkives.
Thanks so much for the wit, the wisdom and the inspiration. You're a gem. And I'm keeping you on the blogroll of my blog, goddammit!
Love,
Dan
You have been my daily read for over a year. Thank you for your snarky advice. It has been invaluable.
Yanno, dog bless ya, Miss Snark.
Thanks for all your help and the fun times!
But drats, I'll miss you.
You can't just go. Where will get our dose of common sense from now on?
Miss Snark, thank you ever so much for the wisdom and snarkiness you have dispersed over the years. We'd love to hear from you from time to time, so if anything spectacular catches your eye, please share it with us.
And, sigh, I guess that settles an old argument:
From now on, we'll be an orphanage of snarklings
Oh. No.
I will miss you.
You are my home page, that is how regularly I visited you.
Thanks for all the common sense so snarkily expressed.
*wail*
But what will we do without you?
*sniff*
And what will you do with all your new-found freetime! We are much healthier than gin and Cloonyesque fantasies, honest!
Thanks for the two years and you know we wish you well.
Thank you for all of your advice, your snark, and your Crapometers. You'll be missed.
It's your blog and your life, but I'm still as depressed as the others. Poddymouth quit and now you. Where am I supposed to go?
I will indeed miss hearing from you. I'm very sad that you're hanging up your keyboard... but I'm so glad you're leaving the blog up. I've learned so much from you and, well, instead of reading your latest post I'll just pick at random from the archives each day until I know the whole thing by heart, OK? Best of luck for the future *hands over huge bouquet of flowers and magnum of gin*
Sic transit gloria - but our devotion remains.
Thank you Miss Snark!
Wishing you much success and relaxation in the coming years
Congradulations Miss Snark. You changed the world, one Nittwit at a time. We love you.
Thank YOU!
So, will there be a Miss Snark book?
Kind of looks as though people might buy it.
All the best with your next project/s
Lane
Thank you, Miss Snark. You've been wonderful! :-)
...for she's a jolly good fellow...
good luck Miss Snark! I hope you get a client that sells gazillions of books in fifty languages, so you can buy a home on Lake Como next to Clooney's.
Thanks for all the help! Your efforts in the battle against nitwittery shall not be forgotten.
I've learned a lot from this blog and the crapometers.
Thanks Miss Snark.
Good luck for everything in the future. May you discover The Next Big Author!
But, but...reading your blog is part of my routine. I hate change.
Thank you for the insight and the laughs. You're welcome back here anytime.
This is the worst day of my life.
Thanks, Miss Snark. It has been educational.
Noooooooooo! Miss Snark is my daily indulgence, my writing guru, my sanity, my preventer of cluelessness! Cast us not into the dark of life without your presence, most awe-ful snarkilicious one!
Then again, I can see that maybe you need a break. Curse the ability to see both sides! Thank you for everything. May your future existence be full of gin and Clooney and bones for KY.
Yours, sobbing, Imelda
Wow! Is there any way this is a joke? Could we offer a mass snarkling prayer or begging and pleading...anything....???
I would like to say this is the only blog I have been faithful to. But I only found it recently so my disappointment may not compare to those who have been with you from the beginning. Nonetheless....seriously bummed.
If this isn't a joke, Thank you so much for everything you have done here!!!! You really are the best!!!
That's bad news. This blog is the ritualistic starting point for my daily round up of writing related web browsing. I'm sure you have good reason for this that are none of our business. Best of luck with your future endeavours.
Bad, bad news.
Word verification: bajoovm - the sound of the sky falling down.
I can believe that you feel all the questions have been answered one way or another, and I know how time-consuming the blog must be. But you'll be missed, and so will KY.
Not only will you be missed for your realism, humour and tough love to aspiring writers, but also because there must be quite a few people in the book trade with a better idea now of what aspiring writers go through, and how painful some of it is.
Thank you.
Thanks for two years of good laughs and even better advice. And if you're just having us on - ho ho.
Yes, I think you've covered it all, so your good deeds are done.
I hope this has also been a chance to articulate your ideas and observations. Perhaps you could boil it all down into an ebook?
Good luck. It would be nice to think that you're dropping this blog because you have one or more happy life events.
My sword is at your service,
Z
What? No more sending Haiku to you at 3 a.m. Eastern European time?
It's been a fun ride, a great learning experience. I found my agent mentioned in your blog.
All the best.
Oh no!
I'm so sorry to hear this, but I echo the other posters in my gratitude for all the helpful advice you have taken the time to post. You made a difference to me.
Sophia
NOOOOOOO! I'm with mckoala, as well as the rest of your myriad fans, on this one.. I only just discovered you a few months ago and already I'd become heavily addicted.. (there's always the archives i guess - I've only read about half of them so far..)
I did wonder how you managed to get o much done and update so wonderfully regularly.. So thank you so much for a brilliant blog, and best wishes to you and the Killingest of Yapps for the future
-apathy m.
PS. You could always return just occasionally? Special occasional appearances?
You'll be missed, Miss S.
Interestingly, I just thought about this yesterday. I wondered if you would ever run out of topics or get tired of having the same ones over and over.
I am not sure what initially motivated you to help the writers of the world, but I am certainly grateful for your time, your efforts, your honesty and your humour.
Now I think I'll go light my hair on fire.....
You'll be missed very much. Happy retirement.
In the midst of the word she was trying to say,
In the midst of her laughter and glee,
She had softly and suddenly vanished away -
For the Snark was a boojum, you see.
A sincere thank you for all the help, advice, critique and drive you've given the legions of aspiring writers.
Because of you, your slush pile won't be half as bad as it was two years ago; the writing, the letters, the grammer, the stories will all be the better for your input.
susan
Thanks for this blog.
You are appreciated.
You will be missed.
You were my first blog stop in the morning and my coffee will not taste as rich and fine without you.
Miss Snark, I'm a much better writer now than before I discovered your blog. Please accept my most heartfelt gratitude.
A day without Miss Snark and KY is so empty.
Thank you, Miss Snark :~)
...
THis deeply saddens me. I'm not kidding. It will leave a void in my life.
And it's my son's birtday --so I know a few things about this day in history. It's Malcom X's birthday. It's also:
Anne Boleyn, the second wife of Henry VIII of England, is beheaded for adultery.
New England's Dark Day: never-explained complete darkness falls on Eastern Canada and the New England area of the United States at 2 pm in 1780.
1897 - Oscar Wilde is released from Reading Gaol (prison).
Nathaniel Hawthorne dies on this day, 1864.
On this day in 1848, the U.S. acquires Texas from Mexico. It's the gift that keeps on giving.
I'll stop here.
Cheers,
Oh, alas. Well, thank you for a marvellous website, and all the best for the future!
It's your life you've been pouring into these pages and I can understand the need for something different, but I hope you'll permit me a very selfish "boo-hoo."
Very thankful for all your help and support but, nevertheless, devastated.
OMG sobbing
I never truly understood how you found the time to do this blog, but I didn't question -- just selfishly soaked up all the wisdom.
You answered my question, when I needed direction the most and helped me extricate myself from a bad agent relationship.
You will be sorely missed.
Malia
But... but... No!
*sniffle*
Wow, this is so sad! I didn't even get a chance to get Snarked (although I read you for more than a year!)
The writing world will be lost without you!
I second a big bunch of flowers and a pail or three of gin! You've helped me so much!
*sniffles more*
You're awesome. Thank you so much!
Thank you for everything, Miss Snark.
Good luck. God Bless. Mazel Tov. And a personal thank you from the heart for your kindness.
LONG LIVE SNARK!
Oh, and I so wanted to hear your view on the Simon and Schuster contract changes. This blog is such a powerful presence in the industry.
Yet, some decisions must be final. One thing you aren't, is washy-washy!
Thank you, Miss Snark and Killer Yapp!
It was that video of me acting out the 3rd chapter of my synopsis for "Dancing Naked in Central Park', wasn't it?
I assure you, the Mounted Police horses were not harmed during the filming. I apologize if your hair burst into flames.
Bye, Miss Snark. It has been a great time reading your blog. Good health and enjoy your retirement.
Um...does this mean I should go to Barbara Baur for writing advice from now on?
I will miss you. Good luck!
What?! You can't leave!
Awwwwwwwww . . . damn! Well, the fan listing will remain!
But, maaaaaaaaaaaan . . .
*sighs*
I've learned so much from you, Miss Snark. Just two weeks ago, an agent I'd queried gave me a "nice, but not for me" response and if it hadn't been for your advice, I would have concentrated only on the rejection and missed her subsequent offer to help with my agent search.
As it was, I'd learned enough from your blog to value that offer and take her up on it -- and she gave me a referral to a wonderful agency who fell in love with my work and offered representation within the week. If it hadn't been for you, I might very well have missed that opportunity entirely. So thank you. You will be greatly missed.
Very sad day, and the fact that this happened as I was busy appreciating the absolute doll-ness that is Dan Lazar, who I never would have thought much about without that fun contest.
We'll miss you, Miss Snark. I hope that since this place will be here, if you come across something that needs to be said, you won't hesitate to open those Bobbi Brown'd lips and punch a stiletto through to the heart of it.
C'mon, you're going to miss us all so much you'll be back!! Write that book or whatever excuse you have for this horrible announcement, and reconsider PLEASE! Im going to keep Miss Snark as a favourite and check this site every week. You CAN'T go, I havent written my book yet!
Wow. Totally not what I expected to read this morning. A scathing snark about S & S's contract changes, a shot at yet another clueless nitwit, another tribute to George Clooney--yes.
Miss Snark hangs up her clue gun? No.
You've been a tremendous help in so many ways, Miss Snark. My last two query letters resulted in requests for more, thanks to the Crapometer. I know how to spot a scammer, know at least 20 agents to avoid completely, and know several "do not ever's" to avoid at the next conference, all thanks to you.
You'll be greatly missed.
So many blogs that I read are going away. This is the third to retire this month from my blogroll. I need a drink.
But thanks for all your time, Miss Snark. Happy retirement to you, you certainly deserve it.
The prospect of another Crapometer was just too much, huh?
*goes away to be sad*
I'll miss you. Your snarky advice has helped me avoid doing dastardly deeds of nitwittery many times.
Thanks for the fun and informative ride.
Toss a cookie to Killer Yapp for me as I raise my glass of gin to you.
As one of the few who have been here since the beginning, thank you for all you've done - especially the personal notes you used to send before it went crazy -they were most helpful.
Many of the writers who started with you have gotten book deals and now, the books are coming out. I can't but think that you helped.
Those of us who are still plugging will miss getting snarked. And sitting late at night trying to figure out how to explain things better to prevent the dreaded WTF?
THanks again.
You will be sorely missed! You've provided us with a stellar education in a baffling business. Thank you so much.
I'm sorry to see you go. Thanks for everything. I wish you continued success in your future endeavors.
Dear Miss Snark,
I hope you have tears in your eyes when you read these tributes. I sure have them in mine.
I miss you already. The words "thank you" are hardly adequate.
Wishing you all the best.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Miss Snark.
Count me among those who would buy any book you wrote. And among those hoping you might pop in once in a while to reward those of us who just won't be able to bring ourselves to erase you from our Bloglines accounts.
I'll miss you.
I start and end my writing day with you, Miss Snark.
I am going to miss you so, so very much. But this is your life and live it you must.
Thank you for making all of us feel less alone on this journey. And thank you for respecting writers as much as you do. This industry is lucky to have you.
Good luck to you and Killer Yapp.
Oh..NO!
Your blog is my favorite thing in cyberland and I am deeply traumatized right now. But I am going to be a grownup and limit my bitching because I owe you a lot. A LOT.
When I came to you, I knew nothing, and now I know...more than nothing, anyway. (Hey, this stuff's complicated.) When I came to you, I was just someone who'd always wanted to write a book. Reading your blog gave me the motivation to actually WRITE that book, and then this past December's Crapometer gave me the feedback I needed to make my query work. Two months later I signed with my agent.
Without you, I might still have done all this--someday--but I'd probably have made a lot of stupid mistakes, and I certainly wouldn't have laughed so hard. And, thanks to your blog, I never felt like I was doing this alone.
You're a wise and funny lady. Seriously, thanks.
Oh crap. Seriously this is so sad. Why, Miss Snark? Any chance you'll stick around a while longer? If not, well, just thank you for the blog while it lasted. It was the best thing on the net.
Thanks for a wonderful blog, great advice and continual humor. It's been a great two years.
Good luck with everything.
We are all in your debt.
I know you moderate the comments so you can delete this comment if desired.
I have started hopefully the first of many Miss Snark tribute blogs. It's called After Snark. There will be no money making, affiliate program, commerce links, just grieving snarklings and Snarky links.
If this offends you or you do not appreciate it please let me know and I will delete it right away.
I hope people will go there to grieve. BOO HOO
It's one of those times when words are inappropriate. You have gone above and beyond already with this blog, so many times over. You've helped us all tremendously. You have been wise and patient with struggling newbies, hilarious and charming to all.
You've busted scams, brought truth to the lives of many a nitwit, and shed light on some great books we might never have read -- not to mention illuminated the dark world of publishing. Somehow, you made it all less scary.
You should definitely be proud of what you've done here. It's been incredible.
We heart Miss Snark.
Thanks for everything. I've loved reading your blog. You're a very entertaining writer. I've learned a lot too.
Thank you and bless you, Miss Snark. Sharp wit, sensible advice, a kind heart and a crusading spirit - the perfect combination.
I'm so glad you're leaving the blog up for new generations of writers (and for us oldies to consult). Reading through the crapometers alone was a priceless education.
If I thought my writing fit your taste, I'd hunt you down like a dog and query you.
Take care.
I'm going to say this one final time: END PUNCTUATION GOES INSIDE QUOTATION MARKS.
Some people never learn.
Thanks to both of you for giving up your time.
Thanks for everything. You will be sorely missed in the blogosphere. But I understand. I'm retiring from my job, too. I always said I'd quit when I was no longer having any fun.
Cheers to you and Killer Yapp. It's been fun.
I'm sad to see you go and relieved that you are leaving the blog up. I refer to it frequently. It's a valuable reference. Thank you for all your hard work.
I have an image of Miss Snark singing "Don't Cry for Me, Rabbitania" on a balcony with a devotion of snarklings in mourning below.
You'll be missed.
I stopped reading here for a couple of months so I could have my baby and get my house back in order. Tonight, in my first real block of free time, I find I've returned only in time to bid you farewell.
Thanks for the advice, and for the laughs. The blogosphere won't be as much fun without you.
Best of luck, Miss Snark. You will be missed terribly, but what a run! Thank you for the daily dose of snark.
I'll miss you tremendously. I'm glad you're leaving the blog up, as I'm sure it will be indispensable when I begin my own agent hunt.
Thank you for everything!
You've done good things, and I hope only good things await you.
Miss Snark, let's get to the bottom of this. What's bothering you? Have we been demanding little Snarklings? Do you need some downtime? How about a pedicure? (I'm facing a serious case of denial, here.)
Thanks for sharing your enthusiasm, insight, and wisdom.
See you next week??
Oh wow, what a sad thing to wake up to this morning.
Really loved checking in and reading you! You will be missed!
Aw man. Darnit.
Miss Snark, I hope you read all these comments.
I've learned so much from reading this blog, and I don't know how to thank you. Except to say something really lame like, THANK YOU.
I'm still poking away at this writing thing, still agentless, still digging up courage to keep going. But now there are differences...I no longer feel totally clueless and helpless!
I've found other writers here who have been so inspiring to me. Thanks for setting up this little community here. It's bigger than I'm sure you imagined it would be.
I'd love to meet you someday but doubt that'll happen, since I don't write vampire-crime-romance sci-fi literary fiction novels...
With gratitude,
Heidi
Wow. This came out of nowhere! I'm sorry to see you go, Miss Snark. I didn't usually get to comment, but I read every post. I will miss you, too. Please take care.
Oh, wow. Thank you so much for all the time and heart you've put into this blog. I'll really miss reading it.
Dammit! I'll miss you, Great One.
Oh, Miss Snark! Really? I normally don't pop by and comment much, but I read your blog every single day. Even when I'm too busy to read my own email.
Thank you so much for what you've made here, and for all the information you've given us.
I am SO gonna miss you.
Wow. I always wondered how you managed to keep this blog going while still doing a full time job, but I'm really going to miss reading this each morning. Best of luck to you.
Thank you so much for all you've done for the writing community. I've pointed many writers to this blog. I hope the archives do stay up, as they contain lots of good information. All the best :)
Say it ain't so!
**sigh**
Thank you for all that I've learned through my almost-obsession with reading this blog. Thank you for the information, for the rants, for the laughs, but most of all, thank you for sharing so much of your time and knowledge. I'm going to miss the things that made you set your hair on fire (a term I use quite a bit now!)
Thank dog for this blog. It's helped out countless newbies and vets alike.
It's going to be weird, not checking this one out at least a dozen times a day...
Thank you for everything.
I still heart Miss Snark
WTF?!
My only solace is the thought that you will be spending previously slotted blogging time with GC and KY and perhaps little snarkalicious offspring will be running through a field of wildflowers in your sights. For the future, I wish you good gin and non-nitwitty query letters.
Your snarky voice has made me laugh - your sound advice has made me a better writer.
Happy trails. With gratitude, a compulsive reader & ever faithful snarkling. DKM
As a previous commenter said, the devotion will remain. *sad smile*
Thank you tremendously and deeply for everything, everything. You will be dearly missed, and thought of often with great affection and fondness. (and a few wicked grins)
and speaking of Wicked...
Because I knew you
I have been changed for good.
I heart Miss Snark. Thank you and God bless you always.
Thanks for your help to all us nitwits. I've learned a lot.
Now I wish I would have gotten the courage to submit to the crapometer...
Whatever you'll be spending your time with, best wishes.
*dozen roses and a bucket of gin*
*sniff*
WHAT?
It's been amazing. We'll miss you!
You know, of course, that this will ruin my social life!
I'm devastated. Your crapometer comments boosted my confidence and gave me hope for my manuscript. I am forever grateful to you, Miss Snark. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
You've been both helpful and entertaining. Thank you.
Now you have more time to read slush! :-)
--Jeff
Others have already said it better than I ever could.
Thank you, Miss Snark.
You will be missed.
Thank you. I'm not a writer but I've learned alot and had a lot of fun. You've been great, and I'll miss you and your little dog, too.
Thank you, for your wit, help, and insightful comments. I will miss my daily visit, but life is change and we all must move on.
Keep well, Miss Snark.
Thank you, Miss Snark. I echo the comments above, and if I should find myself with an offer from your mysterious alter ego in my search for an agent, I think I'd be in good hands. Unless of course you are retiring to a tropical island with no way to send manuscripts back and forth.
How can you just close up shop like that? The multitudes need you! Like so many, many others, I too will be bereft -- and I just happened to stumble into your blog this morning!
No, no. Please.
Stay ... and keep snarking! No one else does it so well!
Reading this puts a big lump in my throat. I only write kiddie lit, but what you've taught still applies.
It's hard to express how much you've helped me, but basically . . .two years ago I was a nitwit.
Now I'm not.
Thank you, Miss Snark.
Please come back!
I learned more from you than fiction classes, conferences and all the how-to books combined.
You also made me spit more beverages than I can count. I'll miss the humor you brought to all of those isolated days at the keyboard.
I feel like I've lost a dear friend. Thank you for the invaluable advice.
Kristen
With greatest respect for your generosity ...
with greatest pleasure for your snarkiness ...
with tears in my eyes for your departure.
MS, thank you. Thank you for your extraordinary generosity and those words of snarky wisdom. Thank you for your support. May you have a fine, happy, prosperous, successful life filled with Clooney, gin and fine manuscripts.
I can only hope that in Miss Snark's 36-hour-per-day universe it's still April 1st.
Thank you for everything, Miss Snark.
Well, hell. Thank you so much for all the info and the work. This was a great blog, and my first post. Just when I was going to ask a question about writing and the industry, all I had to do was wait a nanosecond, and you gave the unblemished answer. This was a work of art.
So. Are you going to write a book based on the info you got from the blog? It would be a mega bestseller. Might even get optioned by the studios, and you'd find yourself in bed with co star Clooney filming that post coital Sunday morning hug over and over and over again "until he get it right." Not to mention the scene where he rises naked and goes to the window, to ponder his love for you, his assistant editor/intern/aspiring writer.
But not that bedding George is the only reason for writing an informative and lively book on the craft of writing, but it could help you through the late night rewrites. All of your Snarkophiles await with
money in hand, waiting to buy your book. Support your gin collection. And buy Killer Yapp's new, vibrating doggy bed with the digital, self-feeder.
Something to think about. Anyway, have a good life, and thank you so much for gracing my screen.
Miss Snark, we are all a little wiser after a few shots from your clue gun. Thank you for doing this for us. :)
Words can't really express.
I learned more from this blog in the six months or so I've been reading it than I have from years' worth of how-to-write-and-get-published books.
In your snarky way, you've been on our side--thank you so much.
When is "Miss Snark: The Book" going to be available? If it isn't, can I have permission to put all your blog posts into a PDF and print myself a copy through Lulu?
Sigh.
Best of luck with whatever is next for you, Miss Snark.
I've been informed, amused, helped and entertained. Surely, blogs don't get much better than that. Thanks. I'll miss my daily kick. Might have to resort to the bottle.
Thank you for all your time and knowledge you've shared with us. I know I learned a lot I will take forward. You'll be missed!
Here's to you and KY!
I've never posted, but I read your blog faithfully. There will be a big hole in my life without you!
Best of luck to you and Killer Yapp!
Waaah. I'm sad.
Where can I buy a cluegun for personal use?
Thanks for all the great advice.
Thank you very much. We writers tend to grow nitwittery, but you've taught us how to weed it out better.
I'm sure you've done a great service to your fellow agents as well.
NOOOOOOOoooooooooo. . .
Best wishes to you, Miss Snark and Killer Yapp. You have saved me from much nitwittery, and I am grateful.
Like a good book -- sad to have it come to an end, happy to have read it.
Thanks for everything.
Wait a minute. No more writers or wannabes saying, "Miss Snark said today..."
No-o-o-!!!
Your words of wisdom spiced with a handful of snarkiness will be greatly missed.
Just when I finally had a decent questiong to ask...
~the irony~
Bless you Miss Snark and the Tammed-One too --I think I'll miss him most of all *choke*
You were wonderful to do what you did, and remarkable that you were able to do it for so long.
Thank you for your generosity. You did a great thing for all aspiring writers.
Best wishes and continued happiness in the 212!
Aww, hell.
You're one classy lady.
Here's to ya!
CAM
Thank you so much for everything you've taught us and done for us. But just one thing: don't forget us. Don't forget what it's like here on the other side of the slush.
Go well. You'll be missed, very, very much.
I'm thankful I found your blog for the first time a few months ago, as the time neared to start querying. I learned an immense amount about the publishing industry in general, and how to approach this whole thrilling, mysterious and at times quite discouraging business from a realistic point of view. My queries are certainly much better as a result. I raise my glass and wish you great luck in the future.
PS - The most important query tip I learned was to put sparkles in my letter, and write it on boldly colored paper in a florid script with an alternating puppy dog/inkwell border.
Oh my God....
I have no words.
The blogsphere will never be the same for me.
Ever.
I have every intention of putting you in the acknowledgments of my first published book. I've learned so much here. (((hugs!)))
Thank you, Miss Snark. I learned a lot from you and from your little dog, too. You'll be missed.
So long, and thank you.
WAAAAHHHHHHHH!!
I'm guessing Mr. Clooney finally came to his senses and is now sweeping you away to a deserted island so he can pour you pails of ice-cold gin and make sweet love to you.
You deserve every bit of whatever new is coming your way Miss Snark, and I hope you realize that you've made yourself into a legend in the publishing/writing world.
Thanks for EVERYTHING!
And I just looked at my calendar and to my utter dismay, I realize it is not April 1st.
Ack! It's not April 1st, is it?
We will miss you. Hopefully you'll be seeing some of us in the slush pile in future days.
So it's the last train to Snarksville? I hope I'd never get a chance to use that line! Thanks you so much for your generosity and all you've taught me. Yes, you will be sorely missed.
Wow, I didn't see that coming! And I just found you :( Thank you for sharing your knowledge. And thanks for leaving your blog here as an ensnarklopedia of publishing information.
No No No!
You can't leave, Miss Snark -- think of the snarklings!
Was it something we did? We apologize -- after all, we never intend to be such nitwits, it's just our natural, un-snarked state. Please don't go, we still need you and your wisdom and your Crapometers and your cluegun and your insights and your advice and your humor and and and and -- Come back, Miss Snark, come back! *waaaah*
Gotta getta grip... clearly I'm just not ready for life in a post-Snark era...
Thanks for all the helpful information. A while ago I realized I knew all I needed to know about how to find an agent, but I still enjoyed coming here for your sense of humor, and for some of the crazy questions that came up.
Your departure will be the subject of many blogs today.
Farewell and promise to blog on occasion will ya? Just so we know how you're doing.
Best wishes,
Taryn Simpson
p.s. If I thought George Clooney would make you reconsider your decision, I'd stalk him and bring him to you.
Thank you for the last two years. You will be missed.
Thank you, Miss Snark. You will be missed.
Miss Snark,
Thank you so much for giving so much to so many! You have been a bright point of light in cyberspace, and will be missed. Best of luck to you and KY! Good dog, now I've got the "Old Irish Blessing" running through my head, I'm such a sap. You know:
May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back . . .etc.
Oh I hope you miss it so much that you come back...soon.
NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!
Who will uphold the beacon of snark?
I have written a non-fiction book but it would not be as it is if not for the comments and suggestions I read here over the past year. You did a wonderful service and your candor will be missed. I wish you and Mr. Clooney all the best. (There can be no other logical explanation unless hostile inhabitants of Rabbitania invaded...)
Sincerely, and with Best Wishes
Roger Anderson
Alas! You leave us too soon! I can't thank you enough for your advice and your wit.
sign me--
Snarkhotep
