I have been peddling a completed middle grade novel for some time now and have had three requests for full submissions. The first two came back with personal rejections and invitations to submit future projects. I am still waiting to hear back on the third full but have been told to expect a wait of 3-5 months. Having endured an additional 40 query rejections and several others on partials with seemingly personal invitations to query future projects--I now have all my proverbial eggs in this one last basket.
However, I am nearly finished with my latest "future project" and wondered if I should wait the 3-5 months to hear back regarding the full sub of my last book before sending queries to the inviting agents on the new one. Is it unwise to overlap the query/submission process of two different projects?
Their slow pokieness should have no bearing on your forward motion.
You can have a variety of things in submission at any given time.
IF Slow Poke Publisher makes you an offer, great. If they pass, you've got other irons in the fire.
If EVERYONE makes you an offer you'll have fun juggling offers.
There's no down side to getting your "new" work out into circulation.
I did this and it worked out fabulous.
So it's all right to query agents on a new work when a previous work is under consideration by another agent? What if the agent accepts the first work while a different agent accepts the second? (Or are the chances of that happening basically nil?)
This is one of those key things that new writers don't know inherently.
I finished my ms, sent it off, got rejection after rejection. Which leads to frustration and depression. And yun. Then I said, "Screw it!" And I wrote another book, and started writing short stories and submitting the stories while I worked on book 2.
When you have just one baby, the pressure's on. You don't know if you're capable of having more babies, and that's stressful. You don't know what the genre of new babies will be (my first was crime, my second YA).
I've had some success with short stories, and because of a contest I entered, an editor at a big house wanted to see some of novel #2, and then requested a partial, which he has now...and he wants it for the adult market rather than YA.
The key is to keep creating, refining, and submitting.
